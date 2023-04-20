Care-A-Van schedule resumes

The Highland County Health Department has updated its Care-A-Van routes and times for 2023. It will be starting the route next week in Belfast/Mowrystown and running through Oct. 3, 2023.

On the first Wednesday of the month the Care-A-Van will be at the Buford Community Park from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and at the Lynchburg Park from 1-4 p.m.

On the second Wednesday of the month it will be at the Greenfield Highland County Community Action location from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and at Southern Hills Community Bank in Leesburg from 1-4 p.m.

On the third Wednesday of the month it will be at the Rainsboro Methodist Church from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and at Beechwood Pizza from 1-4 p.m.

On the fourth Wednesday of the month it will be at Whiteoak High School from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and at the Belfast United Methodist Church from 1-4 p.m.

The Care-A-Van will also be at Community Market in Hillsboro on the following Tuesdays: May 2, June 6, July 11, Aug. 8 and Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 noon to provide select nursing services.

The Care-A-Van offers the following services: Blood glucose readings, blood pressure readings, adult and child immunizations, certain lab work, head lice screening, tuberculous testing, flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccines.

Submitted by Erin Mustard, director of nursing, Highland County Health Department.