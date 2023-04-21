Bee crash cause, $2.99 wedgies, After Prom Party

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1921, The Greenfield Republican reported that an addition of an annex to the McClain High School building was “only tentative,” alongside a grade school building that also wasn’t yet authorized.

Eight young people entered an oratorical contest from areas like New Vienna, Kingman, Green Township and Greenfield, and Helen Trump of Greenfield won the contest with her performance of “Joan of Arc.”

Greenfield Village Council approved the use of Jefferson and Washington streets by the Commercial Club for a festival planned for the week of July 4-9, with the festival to be “much larger and better than the one last fall.”

Everett Towne reportedly moved his automobile repair shop to the Collier building located on Midway Avenue, with Towne reputed as a first-class mechanic who “goes right at the root of the trouble.”

The Lyric Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised “Domingo’s Musical Extravaganza,” including a musical revue, with the show including Domingo himself and Harold Lloyd Comedy and Jane and Kathleen Lee, with the show costing 25 cents and 35 cents.

The Paris, located at 12 E. Main St. in Chillicothe, advertised multiple products, including graduating dresses for $14.98, spring suits for $27.98 and “beautiful” georgette dresses for $19.98.

This week in 1956, The Press-Gazette reported that the annual After-the-Prom Party was planned to be held on May 11 at the Hillsboro ONG Armory, with breakfast to follow at a “local hall.”

The Highland County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee was named one of 250 honor clubs of the year for the third straight year by Women’s Home Companion Magazine, with the selections made by Columbia University’s Bureau of Applied Social Research.

The Hillsboro Boy Scouts led by H. Lawson Walker distributed 800 Goodwill Industries bags to the Hillsboro area, with the goal being to bring a Goodwill bag to every home in the area.

The plans for the development of a recreational area at the back of the school administration building were expected to be finished in the next two weeks, with a construction committee planning to meet after the completion of the plans to decide on further details.

In sports, the Hillsboro High School baseball team split its opening two matchups of the season, with their first game being a 5-0 loss to Circleville and the second being a 4-3 win against Washington C.H.

C. and W. Shoe Store, located at 104 S. High St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products, including “wedgies” for $2.99 per pair, men’s work shoes for $4.99 and children’s shoes for $1.99.

The Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “Hell on Frisco Bay,” starring Alan Ladd and Edward Robinson, and “The Night of the Hunter,” starring Robert Mitchum and Shelley Winters.

This week in 1981, The Press-Gazette reported that a Greenfield woman crashed her car on U.S. Route 50 east of Boston due to a bee flying into her window, with the vehicle severely damaged from the incident.

The Highland District Hospital Hospital Board Committee announced its consideration for a $2 million expansion and renovation project that would look to add a new emergency wing and outpatient wing near the doctor’s parking lot.

Erica Harvey, a Hillsboro High School senior, was named one of the 1,200 winners of the National Merit $1,000 scholarships by Rockwell International Corporation Trust and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

In sports, the Hillsboro tennis team picked up its third victory of the season thanks to a 4-1 defeat of Teays Valley, with the team’s next matchup against the undefeated Wilmington Hurricane.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised “The Private Eyes,” directed by Lang Elliott and starring Tim Conway, Don Knotts, Trisha Noble and Bernard Fox, with tickets on Tuesday all costing $1.

Hillsboro Farmers Exchange, located at 970 W. Main St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products including a 912 Hydro with a 42-inch mower for $3,020 and a 21-inch groomer plus mower for $166.35.

This week in 2006, The Times-Gazette reported that the Ohio Humanities Council announced that it planned to have Greenfield again host the 2007 Ohio Chautaugua, with World War II planned to be the theme of this version.

Greenfield announced that it planned to open bids “as early as May” that would then begin construction on the expansion of the existing recreational trail close to Old Creek Road, connecting Greenfield to Paint Creek State Park.

Understanding Wildlife, a non-profit organization taking animals across the country, planned to present animals like alligators, cockatoos and macaws, among others, to Bright and Lynchburg-Clay elementary school students.

In sports, the Whiteoak Wildcats and the Hillsboro baseball team participated in the Wildcat Invitational, with the Wildcats winning the matchup between the two by a score of 4-2 thanks to multiple errors from Hillsboro.

Star Cinemas, located at 211 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “Silent Hill,” starring Sean Bean and Radha Mitchell, and “Ice Age: The Meltdown,” starring Ray Romano and John Leguizamo.

LocalNet advertised its unlimited hours of internet with no contracts, with free 24/7 technical support, instant messaging, 10 email addresses with webmail and a custom start page for $9.95 per month.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.