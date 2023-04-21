In the kitchen with Sharon this week is my good friend Lesley Lightner with her amazing recipe for mini meatloaf muffins. Leslie said everyone loved it. Leslie always has something good cooking in her kitchen.

I am going to make this, and I am going to add a variety on top of mine, maybe cheese on one and maybe green peppers on one and maybe bacon on one. Yum! Thank, you so much Lesley.

Please send me your favorite recipe — and a story to go with the recipe if there is one — and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send the recipes to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a great week!

MINI MEATLOAF

Ingredients

2 pounds of lean ground beef

2 large eggs

1 1/2 cups of plain breadcrumbs

1/2 cup ketchup

1 (one-ounce) envelope onion soup mix

3/4 cups of water

Directions

1. Preheat over to 350 degrees.

2. In a large mixing bowl, place ground beef, eggs, breadcrumbs, ketchup, onion soup mix and water. Gently mix with hands until combined.

3. Fill greased muffin cups with the meal mixture. Gently press the tops flat.

4. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.