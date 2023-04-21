L-C erects Roush memorial flagpole

This past fall a beloved member of the Lynchburg-Clay community passed away. June Roush was the wife of longtime Lynchburg-Clay Superintendent George Roush.

June had a deep respect for the United States and what the flag stands for. At her passing, the Roush family asked that donations be made in her name for the construction of a flagpole at the school. The decision was made to erect a flagpole between the baseball and softball fields so that both teams could use it before games to play the national anthem.

Other groups also contributed to the funding of the flagpole. The Satch Fittro Memorial Athletic Fund donated toward the construction of the pole. Satch Fittro was a strong supporter of athletics at Lynchburg-Clay. Today, his family has a charitable fund that helps support the Mustang Athletic Department. The Highland County Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter and the Disabled Veterans of Highland County also made contributions towards the purchase of the flagpole.

The Lynchburg-Clay School District and athletic department are appreciative of the donations made by the June Roush family, the Satch Fittro family, the Highland County VFW and the Disabled Veterans of Highland County.

Submitted by Mark Faust, Lynchburg-Clay athletic director.