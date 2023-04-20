The Miami Trace Lady Panthers softball team hosted the McClain Lady Tigers for a Frontier Athletic Conference game Wednesday. McClain held a 4-2 lead going into the bottom of the third inning, but Miami Trace erupted for 10 runs on the way to a 16-4 victory in five innings.

The win improved Miami Trace’s record to 7-9 overall, 3-3 in the FAC.

Gracie Cordell started for Miami Trace and pitched two innings with four hits and four runs (two earned) with one walk and three strikeouts.

Kaylee Everhart got the win with three innings pitched. She allowed one hit and struck out four McClain batters.

Cummins started and took the loss for the Lady Tigers. She pitched 2.1 innings with four hits and 10 runs (six earned) with four walks and no strikeouts.

McClain’s Bowers pitched 1.2 innings with seven hits and six runs (two earned) and one walk.

For Miami Trace, Ella McCarty, Lexi Ely, Zoey Grooms and Everhart each had two hits. Ely and McCarty each hit a double. McCarty scored three runs and drove in two; Ely drove in four runs and scored two; Grooms had one RBI; Everhart had two RBI and scored one run. Delaney Thomas hit a double, scored four runs and knocked in two; Cordell had one hit, one RBI and one run scored and Ryleigh Vincent had one hit and scored one run.

Having hits for McClain were: K. Wise, K. Wise, Cummins, McCoy and Bowers. Peabody, Hutchinson, Lovett and Bowers scored for McClain.

RHE

Mc 220 00x x — 4 5 6

MT 20(10) 4xx x — 16 11 2

Editor’s note: A McClain softball roster was not available.

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.