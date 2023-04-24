Blue Lions blank Indians in 5 innings

WASHINGTON C.H. — The Washington Blue Lions, currently ranked No. 10 in Division II Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association Poll, hosted Hillsboro on Friday in a Frontier Athletic Conference contest. The Blue Lions posted a 12-0 victory in five innings.

A.J. Dallmayer started on the mound for Washington and went the distance, allowing just three hits and no runs with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Ben Miller started for Hillsboro and suffered the loss, allowing three hits and seven runs (all earned) with five walks through two and two-third innings. Garet Thompson came in and allowed three runs on two hits with two walks. Walker Pence finished out the final inning and a third, allowing two runs (both earned) on no hits, with three walks and one strikeout.

Washington got on the board in the bottom of the first inning, when Titus Lotz was hit by a pitch and later scored on a wild pitch.

The bottom of the third inning saw Washington plate nine runs to extend the lead to 10-0.

The final two runs for Washington came in the bottom of the fourth inning, when Coffman scored on a passed ball and Lotz hit a sacrifice fly to score Miller.

Offensively for Washington, Southworth led the Blue Lions going 2 for 2 with two RBI, a walk and two runs scored.

The Blue Lions stole a total of 10 bases as Miller, Lotz and Dallmayer stole two and Coffman, Waters, Southworth and Lynch each stole one.

Will Hart hit a double for Hillsboro, while Korbin Adams and Bryce Parsons each hit a single for the Indians.

Parsons and Adams each had one stolen base for Hillsboro.

The Blue Lions stranded five base runners and Hillsboro left four on base.

Washington improved to 7-0 in the FAC and 13-1 overall.

Hillsboro fell to 1-5in the FAC and 2012 oveall.

Tyler Flora is a reporter for The Record-Herald in Washington C.H.