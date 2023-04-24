Lady Indians still perfect in FAC

The Washington Lady Lions varsity softball team hosted Hillsboro for a Frontier Athletic Conference game Friday when the Lady Indians erupted for 10 runs in third inning on their way to a 15-3 run-rule victory in five innings.

The Lady Indians improved 6-0 in the FAC with the win and 12-2 overall.

Leading 2-1 after two innings, Hillsboro scored 10 runs in the third, added two in the fourth and one more in the fifth.

Washington scored two runs in its half of the fifth inning.

Camryn Spruell started and got the win for Hillsboro. She pitched three innings with one hit and one earned run with one walk and six strikeouts.

Kayla Seeling pitched two innings for the Lady Indians with one hit and two earned runs. She walked five and struck out three.

Madison Haithcock pitched five innings for Washington with 18 hits, 15 runs (five earned), five walks and four strikeouts.

Washington committed six errors to none for Hillsboro.

Spruell went 3 for 3 at the plate with four RBI and two runs scored. One of her hits was a home run.

Isabelle Brunck was 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles, three RBI and two runs scored. Eowyn Brown was 2 for 4 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored; Hannah Burton went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI; Addie Huff went 2 for 4 with one run scored; Mylea Fridley was 2 for 2 with two runs scored. Kinsley Gilliland hit a double and scored two runs; Chloe Roberts hit a double and scored one run and Chloe Page had one hit.

For Washington, Lilly Shaw hit a solo home run and Adysun Bartruff had one hit. Kalana Smith walked twice and scored once for Washington and Mikhaylee Ragland walked and scored for the Lady Lions.

Hillsboro improved to 14-2 overall with a doubleheader sweep of Williamsburg on Saturday, 10-0 and 8-4.

Washington is now 1-13 overall, 0-7 in the FAC.

RHE

H 11(10) 21x x — 15 18 0

W 100 02xx x — 3 2 6

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.