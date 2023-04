Some of Hillsboro High School art teacher Tanya Hendrix’s students are pictured in front of the new sign they painted on The Times-Gazette building at 138 W. Beech St. in Hillsboro. Pictured (l-r) are Gracie Boatman, Madalyn Ross, Ethan Ballein and Makenna Jurkovac. Other student volunteers included Dee King, Jenna Harsha, Carys Langston and Luke Eads.

Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings