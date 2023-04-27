HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

April 24

INCIDENT

A resident of the 6800 block of Heather Moor Trail reported fraud.

April 25

INCIDENT

Deputies responded to the 11000 block of Maple Trail after a report of a vehicle being stolen. After investigation, the vehicle was recovered. No charges were filed.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jeremy W. Bowen, 48, Greenfield, domestic menacing.

Nathan S. Snodgrass, 47, Greenfield, failure to control.

Dawn M. Frazier, 54, Hillsboro, failure to control.

Jean P. Orial, 50, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, speeding.

Anna G. Farley, 20, Hillsboro, speeding.