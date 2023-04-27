McClain FFA takes part in variety of contests

Throughout February and March the McClain FFA chapter participated in several invitationals for a variety of contests. Then, on March 25, McClain took several members to the preliminary round for the contests.

For General Livestock judging, members had to participate in judging animals, taking a general knowledge test, and selling animals on a market grid. McClain placed in the top 10 teams and will move on to the final round.

Also, the chapter took three middle school livestock judges and each one placed in the top 10 individually out of more than 100 middle schoolers.

Another contest for the McClain FFA was Milk Quality and Products, where six members completed an online exam, identified specific dairy products, matched various kinds of cheese, and identified defects in different kinds of milk.

There was also a poultry contest where members judged chickens and graded their carcasses as well as their eggs.

There was an equine judging team, where participants ranked horses and hay, and then had to take an online exam and identification test.

On March 30, the McClain FFA took 11 members to the State Dairy Cattle Contest where they had to judge classes of dairy cattle and had to do an online test with a pedigree and sire selection portion of questions.

Submitted by Brooklyn Baldwin, McClain FFA reporter.