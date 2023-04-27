Wilmington teams win Hillsboro Invitational

The Washington and Miami Trace track and field teams braved the rainy weather conditions to compete in the annual Hillsboro Invitational on Friday, April 21.

Girls team scores were: Wilmington 106; Miami Trace 101.5; McClain 98; Washington 97.5; Hillsboro 87.5; Fairfield 38; Jackson 38; Westfall 33; Eastern 19.5; Lynchburg-Clay 14; Unioto 14; North Adams 10; Hillsboro ‘B’ 6.

Boys team scores were: Wilmington 111.5; Washington 104; Jackson 97.5; Hillsboro 90; Unioto 67; Miami Trace 65.5; McClain 43.5; Westfall 39; North Adams 28.5; Eastern 9; Lynchburg-Clay 3; Hillsboro ‘B’ 2.5; Fairfield 1.

For Fairfield, Faith Donley won the 400-meter dash in 1:01.69. Teammate Hallie Haines placed second in 1:01.78.

McClain’s Brenna Wright won the 100-meter hurdles in 17.14.

Hillsboro won the 4 x 800-meter relay in 10:56.72. Those runners were Jailyn Williams, Gracie Thoroman, Brooklyn Minton and Ramsey Haines.

McClain’s Luca Matesic won the long jump with a leap of 15-3 3/4.

Lily Barnes of McClain won the discus throw at 110-5.

D.J. Frost of McClain won the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.64.

Hillsboro’s Nick Turner won the 800-meter run in 2:05.31.

Hillsboro won the 4 x 800-meter relay in 8:49.15. That relay was comprised of Nick Turner, Chris Sowders, Corbin Winkle and Tate Davis.

GIRLS RESULTS

100-meter dash: Luca Matesic, Mc, tied 3rd, 13.71; Olivia Covault, H, tied 3rd, 13.71; Ryan Butterbaugh, Mc, 6th, 13.84; Allison Browning, H, 7th, 13.91; Faith Donley, F, 9th, 14.18; Samantha Merry, L-C, 16th, 14.70; Jillian Harvey, F, 21st, 16.72; Brooklyn Hamilton, H, 22nd, 16.98

200-meter dash: Olivia Covault, H, 2nd, 27.43; Hallie Haines, F, 4th, 27.99; Becca Bergstrom, Mc, 7th, 28.74; Luca Matesic, Mc, 11th, 29.14; Madalyn Combs, F, 17th, 32.67; Ariana Huguely, L-C, 19th, 33.91; Allison Hendrix, H, 21st, 41.42

400-meter dash: Faith Donley, F, 1st, 1:01.69; Hallie Haines, F, 2nd, 1:01.78; Olivia Covualt, H, 3rd, 1:02.00

800-meter run: Brooklyn Minton, H, 3rd, 2:38.00; Kaitlyn Jett, Mc, 4th, 2:38.11; Bree Bailey, H, 6th, 2:46.11

1600-meter run: Jailyn Williams, H, 3rd, 5:54.08; Abby Letts, H, 10th, 6:35.21; Kennedy Zink, F, 11th, 6:43.00; Emily Letts, H, 12th, 7:01.61; Claudia Etienne, L-C, 16th, 8:32.25

3200-meter run: Taylor Thoroman, H, 4th, 13:04.41; Ramsey Haines, H, 5th, 13:17.64; Brooklyn Baldwin, Mc, 8th, 14:13.21; Kennedy Sexton, H, 9th, 14:17.42; Brooklyn Lucarello, H, 11th, 14:58.08.

100-meter hurdles: Brenna Wright, Mc, 1st, 17.14; Kobi Miles, H, 5th, 17.66; Kamryn Asbury, H, 8th, 19.16; Marah Roush, H, 12th, 21.07; Madalyn Griffin, Mc, 13th, 21.23

300-meter hurdles: Brenna Wright, Mc, 2nd, 51.40; Erin Dickman, L-C, 4th, 52.88; Kobi Miles, H, 5th, 52.97; Kamryn Asbury, H, 7th, 53.35; Ryan Butterbaugh, Mc, 14th, 1:02.65; Heaven Garrett, L-C, 16th, 1:04.61

4 x 100-meter relay: Mc, 2nd, 53.31 (Ryan Butterbaugh, Brenna Wright, Katie Cook, Luca Matesic); H, 6th, 55.01 (Kelsey Gilkison, Kobi Miles, Halle Jones, Alizeh Hudson); L-C, 8th, 58.82 (Autumn Wilkin, Olivia VanFleet, Ariana Huguely, Erin Dickman); F, 9th, 1:01.17 (Mya McIntosh, Jillian Harvey, Adelia Butler, Madalyn Combs)

4 x 200-meter relay: F, 5th, 1:59.02 (Hallie Haines, Mya McIntosh, Madalyn Combs, Faith Donley); Mc, 6th, 1:59.64 (Kaitlyn Jett, Brenna Wright, Anna Eikenberry, Addison Olaker); H, 8th, 1:59.95 (Alizeh Hudson, Elizabeth Sowders, Halle Jones, Kamryn Asbury); L-C, 9th, 2:04.84 (Autumn Wilkin, Jayden Maxfield, Olivia VanFleet, Ariana Huguely)

4 x 400-meter relay: H, 3rd, 4:33.44 (Kobi Miles, Gracie Thoroman, Brooklynn Minton, Jailyn Williams); Mc, 6th, 4:47.70 (Kaitlyn Jett, Karlee McGlone, Ryan Butterbaugh, Becca Bergstrom); F, 8th, 5:28.16 (Kendal Welling, Adelia Butler, Mya McIntosh, Madalyn Combs)

4 x 800-meter relay: H, 1st, 10:56.72 (Jailyn Williams, Gracie Thoroman, Brooklynn Minton, Ramsey Haines); Mc, 4th, 11:40.07 (Kaitlyn Jtt, Brooklyn Baldwin, Sierra Barton, Katrina Sturgeon); L-C, 9th, 13:45.58 (Samantha Merry, Erin Dickman, Claudia Etienne, Jayden Maxfield)

High jump: Hallie Haines, F, 3rd, 4’ 8”; Mylie Lovett, Mc, 4th, 4’ 8”; Anna Eikenberry, Mc, 8th, 4’ 6”; Gracie Thoroman, H, tie 10th, 4’ 4”; Ramsey Haines, H, tie 10th, 4’ 4”

Pole vault: Becca Bergstrom, Mc, 2nd, 7’ 6”; Katie Cook, Mc, tie 7th, 6’ 0”

Long jump: Luca Matesic, Mc, 1st, 15’ 3 3/4”; Autumn Wilkin, L-C, 2nd, 14’ 11 3/4”; Allison Browning, H, 5th, 14’ 5 1/2”; Gracie Thoroman, H, 9th 14’ 1”; Natasha Knight, H, 11th, 13’ 5 3/4”; Adelia Butler, F, 16th, 12’ 10 3/4”; Addison Olaker, Mc, 17th, 12’ 7 3/4”; Mya McIntosh, F, 18th, 12’ 7 1/2”; Elizabeth Sowders, H, 19th, 12’ 6 3/4”

Shot put: Lily Barnes, Mc, 2nd, 33’ 3 1/2”; Paris Priest, F, 5th, 31’ 4”; Reagan Leeth, H, 7th, 29’ 4”; McKinley Cox, F, 10th, 28’ 1”; Anne-Marie Ogden, H, 13th, 26’ 4”; Heaven Garrett, L-C, 14th, 25’ 11 1/2”; Pasha Garrett, L-C, 18th, 23’ 4 1/2”; Abby Wise, Mc, 19th, 23’ 2”; Kayleigh Elliott, H, 21st, 22’ 4 3/4”; Samantha Patton, H, 25th, 18’ 0”

Discus throw: Lily Barnes, Mc, 1st 110’ 5”; Amani Cumberland, H, 4th, 89’ 9”; Abby Mustard, Mc, 8th, 78’ 10”

BOYS RESULTS

100-meter dash: D.J. Frost, Mc, 6th, 11.88; Jevin Hochstul, H, 11th, 12.34; Jack Wagoner, H, 14th, 12.44; Janre Lerio, F, 15th, 12.56; Cameron Medley, Mc, 18th, 13.03; James Duncan, F, 20, 13.61; Cody Abrham, L-C, 22nd, 14.29; Jacob Schommer, H, 24th, 15.84; Cash Blagg, L-C, 25th, 16.96

200-meter dash: T.D. Matesic, Mc, 7th, 24.85; Steven Kibler, H, 8th, 24.90; Jevin Hochstul, H, 11th, 25.44; Cameron Medley, Mc, 15th, 26.95; Derek Smith, L-C, 18th, 28.90; Jacob Schommer, H, 19th, 32.30; Rhalstan Greene, L-C, 20th, 32.90

400-meter dash: D.J. Frost, Mc, 1st, 51.64; T.D. Matesic, Mc, 5th, 54.93; Austin Bledsoe, H, 10th, 55.91; Cooper Swope, H, 11th, 55.96; Dalton Hampton, F, 17th, 58.14; Ashton Bain, L-C, 20th, 1:12.30

800-meter run: Nick Turner, H, 1st, 2:05.31; Tate Davis, H, 3rd, 2:12.27; Creed Davis, Mc, 4th, 2:16.90; Kyler Fite, L-C, 2:18.74

1600-meter run: Corbin Winkle, H, 6th, 4:56.39; Ryan Howland, H, 9th, 5:06.88

3200-meter run: Corbin Winkle, H, 6th, 10:44.19

110-meter hurdles: Cameron Smart, H, 5th, 17.57; Ethan Eakins, Mc, 8th, 19.74; Mathias Hostetler, H, 13th, 21.44; J.J. Calhoun, Mc, 14th, 21.49

300-meter hurdles: Cameron Smart, H, 2nd, 43.87; Ethan Eakins, Mc, 12th, 51.11; Nathan Alvarez, Mc, 13th, 53.75; Mathias Hostetler, H, 14th, 55.26; Garrett Rhodes, F, 15th, 55.56

4 x 100-meter relay: H, 3rd, 46.76 (Nick Turner, Steven Kibler, Jevin Hochstul, Cameron Smart); Mc, 5th, 48.18 (T.D. Matesic, Cameron Medley, Ethan Eakins, Creed Davis); F, 8th, 50.95 (Janre Lerio, Isaac Burns, Isaiah Caldwell, James Duncan)

4 x 200-meter relay: H, 2nd, 1:38.07 (Jevin Hochstul, Austin Bledsoe, Keahi Mhanna, Michael Burns); Mc, 8th, 1:48.44 (Kenton McGlone, Braylon Anderson, Carlos Gonzalez, Cameron Medley)

4 x 400-meter relay: H, 4th, 3:44.35 (Nick Turner, Tate Davis, Cooper Swope, Cameron Smart); Mc, 10th, 3:56.91 (T.D. Matesic, Josiah Burchett, Creed Davis, Robbie Wise); F, 11th, 3:57.72 (Janre Lerio, Jordan Bennington, Dalton Hampton, Larkin Friend)

4 x 800-meter relay: H, 1st, 8:49.15 (new meet record); (Nick Turner, Lucas Jolly, Griffin Peters, Matthew Gibson); Mc, 7th, 9:49.45 (Jobe Lugo, Creed Davis, Jeremy Webb, Zach Scales); L-C, 9th, 10:50.31 (Kyler Fite, Derek Smith, Wyatt Osborn, Rhalstan Greene)

High jump: Steven Kibler, H, 3rd, 5’ 8”; Jack Wagoner, H, 7th, 5’ 4”

Pole vault: Jacob Seaman, H, tie 6th, 8’ 0”; Justin Legge, Mc, tie 6th, 8’ 0”

Long jump: Jack Wagoner, H, 3rd, 18’ 7”; Steven Kibler, H, 4th, 18’ 4 1/2”; Josiah Burchett, Mc, 17th, 14’ 10 3/4”; James Duncan, F, 18th, 13’ 2 1/2”

Shot put: Emerson Yates, Mc, 5th, 42’ 9 1/2”; Ayden Clemons, H, 6th, 41’ 10”; Robbie Wise, Mc, 7th, 40’ 6 1/2”; Griffin Hawk, H, 11th, 36’ 2”; Caiden Fauber, H, 13th, 36’ 1”; Isaac Burns, F, tied 14th, 34’ 5”; Jahari Pitts, H, 16th, 33’ 1”; Alex Wiget, F, 19th, 29’ 2 1/2”; Ashton Bain, L-C, 21st, 24’ 11”; Cash Blagg, L-C, 24th, 22’ 10”

Discus throw: Ayden Clemons, H, 5th, 120’ 8”; Emerson Yates, Mc, 6th, 117’ 4”; Michael Stevenson, Mc, 9th, 115’ 2”; Griffin Hawk, H, 13th, 101’ 2”; Jahari Pitts, H, 16th, 94’ 10”; Caidan Fauber, H, 20th, 76’ 8”; Isaac Burns, F, 21st, 70’ 6”; Colin Ahrmann, F, 22nd, 65’ 8”; Ashton Bain, L-C, 23rd 59’ 1”; Cash Blagg, L-C, 26th, 40’ 9”