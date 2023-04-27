MHS ties WCH late, but can’t hold on

GREENFIELD — The Washington Blue Lions traveled to Mitchell Park on Monday and defeated the McClain Tigers in a Frontier Athletic Conference baseball contest, 3-1.

Washington improved to 8-0 in the FAC and 14-1 overall, while McClain fell to 0-8 in the FAC and 6-10 overall.

Washington went with Will Miller on the mound and McClain started Hayden Hice.

Washington scored a run in the opening inning when A.J. Dallmayer doubled and scored on a single from Jonah Waters.

Owen Sykes led off the bottom of the fifth inning for the Tigers with a walk. Seth Weller followed with a single to put runners on first and second. Hice laid down a sacrifice bunt that moved the runners to second and third. Kaden Penwell was walked to load the bases. Jayden Allison grounded out next to score Sykes and tie the game at 1-1.

The Blue Lions reclaimed the lead in the top of the sixth inning. Evan Lynch led off with a triple, but was thrown out at home plate later on a fielder’s choice as Titus Lotz hit a ground ball to McClain third baseman Andrew Potts who threw it to home plate to where Lynch was tagged out. Dallmayer then hit his second double of the game, moving Lotz to third. John Wall pinch ran for Lotz and Waters reached on an error to load the bases. After an infield pop out, Bryce Yeazel ripped a single to right field to score Wall and Dallmayer and give the Blue Lions a late 3-1 lead. Waters was caught stealing home to end the inning.

The Blue Lions brought in senior Tanner Lemaster to pitch the final two innings. He recorded four strikeouts and two hits with no runs to earn the save.

Miller got the win for Washington, pitching five innings and allowing one run on three hits, with four walks and nine strikeouts.

Hice went the distance for the Tigers in the loss, allowing three runs (one earned) on seven hits with nine strikeouts over seven innings.

Offensively for McClain, Allison had the lone RBI and went 1 for 4 at the plate. Weller was 2 for 4. Penwell was 1 for 4. Cohen Six was 1 for 3.

Tyler Flora is a reporter for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.