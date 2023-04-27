McCarty Associates celebrating 60 years

Members of McCarty Associates, LLC, Mike McCarty, Tom Purtell, Jason McConnaughey and Doug Karnes, have announced that this year the firm has crossed another milestone in its history by celebrating the firm’s 60th year in business.

The firm was founded in 1963 by Lowell McCarty as McCarty Engineering in the basement of his home in Peebles with just two employees. Over the past 60 years the firm has become a leader in the area for architecture, engineering and surveying.

McCarty and Purtell, being with the firm since its early years of operation, can attest to the support and hard work of excellent employees that have helped the firm to stand the test of time throughout the years.

“The members of the firm would like to give a big thank you to the past and current employees for your hard work and dedication, the community for their support, and our clients for trusting us to provide you with our services,” a news release said. “We are very grateful to all for helping the firm to reach this milestone. With your continued support, we look forward to continued growth to the ability to provide the area with our services.”

The 60th anniversary celebration will bring a new look to the firm. The new look will include a rebranding, face lift for the office building, and an open house in late summer or early fall.

Located in Hillsboro, McCarty Associates is a full-service architecture, engineering and surveying firm that offers services all over Ohio and northern Kentucky. It can be reached at 937-393-9971 or www.mccartyassociates.com.

Submitted by Jason McConnaughey, director of surveying operations, McCarty Associates.