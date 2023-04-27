Phelps coming to Hillsboro Nazarene

The unmistakable sound of multi-Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist David Phelps will be featured in Hillsboro at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene. This evening will also feature comedian Mickey Bell.

Once a childhood musical prodigy from Tomball, Texas, Phelps earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Baylor University. Since then he has become a nationally celebrated vocalist. Perhaps best known as the powerful tenor for the multiple Grammy and Dove Award-winning Gaither Vocal Band, Phelps continues to constantly build on a career that has already been groundbreaking. Emerging as a leading voice in Christian music, Phelps has been performing for more than two decades at prestigious venues across the globe including the White House, New York’s Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

The 2023 After The Downbeat Tour will feature songs from more than a dozen multi-award winning recordings he has to his credit. His vocal range, which extends more than three octaves, coupled with his gift for communicating a song, moves audiences from all walks of life, crossing generational and stylistic barriers.

The Hillsboro Nazarene Church is located at 8230 U.S. Route 50 in Hillsboro.

Event information may be obtained by visiting www.davidphelps.com or calling 937-393-3545.

Submitted by Deana Surles.