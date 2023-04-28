Council approves mowing contract

A special meeting of the Hillsboro City Council was held on Thursday, April 27, to take action on two pieces of legislation related to a contract for municipal mowing services.

During the April 13 city council meeting, a resolution for the city to contract for the services was moved to a second reading after the council voted against suspending the three-reading rule to pass the resolution as an emergency. Only council member Adam Wilkin voted in favor of suspending the three-reading rule.

The resolution would award Weber Lawn Care and Landscaping $49,500 to perform the services for a year.

The council unanimously approved a resolution to enter into the contract with Weber Lawn Care and Landscaping and declare an emergency to forgo the three-reading rule during the April 27 meeting. The resolution authorized Hillsboro Safety and Service Director Brianne Abbott to enter into the seasonal mowing contract.

An appropriations ordinance allowing the city auditor to transfer $21,000 to an account to pay for mowing of the city’s parks was also unanimously approved during the April 27 meeting.

