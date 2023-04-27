Chamber donates books to youth organizations

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce donated a complete set of author Amanda Radke’s children’s books to Highland County youth organizations as a thank-you for helping with its Ag is Everyone’s Business event that was recently held.

The Fairfield FFA, Hillsboro FFA, Hillsboro DECA and Highland County 4-H each received a complete set of Radke’s eight agriculturally accurate children’s books. Each organization plans to present their books to a local library or use them in their own programming aimed at educating children about agriculture.

Radke is a fifth-generation rancher from Mitchell, South Dakota, who recently spoke at the Highland County Chamber of Commerce’s Ag is Everyone’s Business event. Radke wrote her first children’s book “Levi’s Lost Calf” in 2011, after noticing a lack of children’s books that accurately described agriculture. Radke has written seven children’s books since (“Can-Do Cowkids”; “A Home Run for Peanuts”; “The Soil Quilt”; “BEEF Strong”; “C is for Care”; “Faith, Family & Freedom”; and “Roll, Sprinkle, Spread, Bake”) which all aim to promote agriculture literacy in schools. Radke is a mom of four and many of her books are based on her own children and their life on the ranch.

Radke is determined to teach children where their food comes from, to celebrate the people behind it, and has spent the last 15 years traveling the country fighting for agriculture.

Submitted by Jamie Wheeler, executive director, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.