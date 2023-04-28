Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week is my good friend Jean Fields with her famous southern pecan praline cake.

This looks so delicious. I am going to make this. Jean says this cake is so moist and everyone she has made it loves it. And remember the first six ingredients go in the cake mix, including the 16-ounce can of coconut pecan icing.

Please send me your favorite recipes and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send the recipes, along with a story about the recipe if you have one, to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456.

I hope you are enjoying the recipes. I appreciate you taking the time reading and thank you to everyone for sending them in. Have a great week!

SOUTHERN PECAN

PRALINE CAKE

Ingredients

1 box butter pecan cake mix

1 16-ounce can coconut pecan icing

4 large eggs

3/4 cup canola oil

1 cup half and half

1/2 cup chopped pecans

NOTE — All the above items go in the cake batter.

Glaze

1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup butter

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix all cake ingredients and pour into a greased pan (10-inch by 13-inch works best).

Bake for 30 to 40 minutes depending on your oven settings. The first one I made I baked for 50 minutes.

As the cake is very moist, you can use the toothpick method with this cake. The second one I made, I baked it for 40 minutes and checked it for being done every five minutes.

While the cake is baking, heat sweetened condensed milk and butter in a small saucepan. When it slightly cooled, I poked the cake with the handle of a wooden spoon and poured the glaze over the top and spread.

This recipe called to put it in a 9-inch by 12-inch baking dish. I made the first one in a 9-inch by 12-inch deep dish, and I thought the bottom got a little too brown. So one the second one I used a 10-inch by 13-inch dish pan.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.