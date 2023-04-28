Taxing whiskey, headed to war, Teens For Decency

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1920, The Leesburg Citizen reported that J.F. Walker from the Ohio Sheep and Wool Growers Association sent a letter to the Highland County Farm Bureau regarding the handling of wool in the county and asked the county to use “free of tags” wool.

L. Goodman, owner of the Worthmore Stores in Leesburg, Sabina and New Vienna, announced that the business would be holding a close-out sale at the Leesburg location, with another “in progress” at the Sabina location and the New Vienna location planned to be retained.

Ohio’s choice for the Republican representation for the presidential election was decided to be Warren G. Harding, who defeated his competition by about 10,000 votes, with the rural areas in Highland County showing out for him while cities supported the opposition.

Auditor J.S. Kerns and Prosecutor Robert McMullen announced that they planned to investigate possibly taxing 13,000 barrels of whiskey that were located in a warehouse in Lynchburg, as the original valuation of $10 per barrel was deemed too high.

In sports, the Leesburg baseball team began its season facing off against the Hillsboro squad, as Leesburg defeated Hillsboro 3-2 thanks to a ninth-inning rally that brought Leesburg all three runs that it needed.

The Johnsonia Theatre advertised multiple showings including “The Great Gamble No. 6,” a sunshine comedy, “The Rector Stock Company,” a high-class drama and up-to-date vaudeville, and “Bohemia,” starring Peggy Hyland.

This week in 1945, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that 19 registrants for the draft in Highland County left Hillsboro for the induction center at Ft. Hayes in Columbus to be sworn in and taken to their respective branches.

Lester Stone, the manager of the meat packaging operations, announced that Lloyd Dodds would be the manager of the brand new Kroger livestock yards at the Farmers’ Exchange in Highland starting on its opening day on April 30.

James Craig was scheduled to succeed Lowell Wilkin as a member of Greenfield Village Council on May 1, following the latter’s resignation on April 16, with Craig selected to serve the remainder of Wilkin’s term.

Ralph Hamilton from Hillsboro and William Montgomery from Washington Court House, both high school seniors, were awarded four-year scholarships at Ohio State University’s College of Agriculture.

In sports, the game between the McClain Tigers and Fairfield had to be rescheduled to April 30 due to heavy rain, with head coach John Griesheimer saying that with the day off, he looked to “prep” the players for a doubleheader at Ironton later that week.

The Rand Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised “Hello Frisco Hello,” starring Alice Faye, John Payne and Jack Oakie, and “Thunderhead, Son of Flicka,” starring Roddy McDowall, Preston Foster and Rita Johnson.

The Famous Store advertised multiple products, including decorated tumblers for 5 cents, airmail stationery for 43 cents per box and Mothers’ Day cards for 5 cents.

This week in 1969, The Press-Gazette reported that the board of township trustees for the Highland District Hospital announced their agreement to continue with the final construction plans for the third floor of the hospital.

Following someone draining the gasoline from the victim’s tractor, the victim found a note in a glass jar thanking them for the fuel.

The possibility for a rally for “decency” was discussed at an organizational meeting of the Highland County “Teens for Decency” group at the Hillsboro High School auditorium.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of the Budget announced amendments to the budget, which included cuts of more than $1 million for fiscal 1970 for the Paint Creek Reservoir project.

Seven local men, including one who went to flight training with him during World War II, took to Cincinnati to try and hear an address from former astronaut John Glenn to the 116th reunion class of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Cincinnati.

In sports, Bill Atsalis, assistant football coach for Wilmington College and former Hillsboro High School head coach, was named as the head football coach for Wilmington College for the 1969 season.

Smith’s Farm Market, located one mile east of Hillsboro on S.R. 124, advertised multiple products including a 3-pound bag of dry onions for 10 cents and extra-lean country sausage for 69 cents per pound.

This week in 1995, The Times-Gazette reported that the Highland County Domestic Violence Task Force planned to hold its annual silent auction at St. Mary Catholic Church in Hillsboro, with plants and jewelry to be auctioned off, among other items.

Samaritan Outreach Services of Highland County announced that it planned to dedicate its new building at 537 N. East St. in Hillsboro with a small ceremony and an open house.

In sports, the Hillsboro High School softball team, for the first time in the Southern Buckeye Conference, won a season sweep of Western Brown, which also saw the team continue its undefeated run to start the season, moving to 15-0.

Star Cinemas, located at 22 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “While You Were Sleeping,” starring Sandra Bullock and Bill Pullman, and “Bad Boys,” starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Bob and Carl’s Finer Foods, located in Wilmington and Hillsboro advertised multiple products, including a pound of sliced bacon for 99 cents and a pound of red ripe California strawberries for $1.19.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.