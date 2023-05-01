Clays event helps with PTSD, veteran suicide

Operation Cherrybend hosted a fundraiser April 15 at Cherrybend Pheasant Farm to raise funds for veteran outreach events in the battle against PTSD and veteran suicide. The sporting clays tournament sponsored by Air Transport Services Group Inc. resulted in 14 teams, 56 participants and 18 volunteers taking part. Teams competed in a shotgun start with 50 targets. The winner of the tournament was Team Avenger with a score of 169 followed by Team Warren with a 168 and Connover Trucking 1 with a 161. The high shooter was Bruce Warren with a 45. The firearm Golden Ticket Giveaway Shoot-off winner was Kameron Lafferty, who won a Winchester SX4 shotgun in an exciting competition. The next Operation Cherrybend event will be a golf outing at Buckeye Hills on June 1. Information for Operation Cherrybend 501c3 Veteran events and fundraisers can be found at www.operationcherrybend.org. First, third and second place winners are pictured.

