HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

April 25

ACCIDENT

At approximately 4:01p.m., the police department responded to Pea Ridge Road near North West Street for a report of a two-car crash. Upon arrival it was determined that a vehicle driven by Nathan Montgomery, 24, of Sardinia, was stationary while eastbound behind a vehicle driven by Katie Combs, 41, of Hillsboro, when Montgomery’s foot slipped off the brake causing his vehicle to roll into the rear end of Combs’ vehicle causing minor damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported on the scene. Montgomery was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

April 26

INCIDENT

At approximately 6:33 p.m., the police department responded to the area of Springlake Avenue at North High Street for a report of a car vs. a bicycle. Upon arrival it was determined that a juvenile on a bicycle was traveling northbound on the sidewalk that parallels North High Street. Westley Black, 53, of Greenfield, was stopped at the stop sign on Springlake Avenue behind the stop bar for the intersection of North High Street then began making a right-hand turn to go southbound on North High Street when the juvenile on the bicycle approached the crosswalk and locked up the brakes on the bicycle causing the juvenile to slide into the crosswalk and strike the front tire/fender area of Black’s vehicle. No injuries were reported on the scene.

April 27

INCIDENT/ARREST

At 6:19 p.m., the police department responded to a business in the 500 block of Harry Sauner Road for a report of a theft. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Robin Robinson, 51, of Loveland. Robinson was arrested for theft without consent and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.