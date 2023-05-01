Hillsboro announces $1M downtown project investment

A downtown Hillsboro revitalization project designed to foster small business and economic development growth is a step closer to reality.

The Hillsboro Business Complex, LLC in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the city of Hillsboro, announced Friday a $1,038,000 investment to redevelop three adjacent buildings in the historic section of downtown Hillsboro. The planned development includes the renovation of existing office space on the ground floor and the creation of co-working/shared workspace on the second floor of all three buildings.

“The renovation of this historic space in downtown Hillsboro is an example of how Ohioans are working together to make positive changes all over the state,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “This revitalization will breathe new life into the heart of Hillsboro while bringing much-needed office space to Highland County.”

Dale Martin, owner of the Hillsboro Business Complex, LLC, noted the project is the result of strong, local partnerships and a vision for revitalization in the community.

“I am happy to announce this exciting project and appreciate the support we received from the city of Hillsboro, OhioSE, and JobsOhio,” said Dale Martin, owner of Hillsboro Business Complex, LLC.

Local partners involved include Grow Highland County, The Ohio State University Business Development Center, the Highland County Economic Development Department, the Highland County Workforce Leadership Council, and the Highland/Fayette/Clinton Safety Council.

The city of Hillsboro is excited about what the complex will bring to its downtown.

“We’re thrilled to have partnered with JobsOhio and Dale Martin on this project,” said Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha. “Hillsboro is seeing an unprecedented number of investments throughout the city. The hard work and efforts of our own investment in the community is paying off with visible change, investment, opportunities and growth.”

The Hillsboro Business Complex is a mixed-use project totaling 7,048 square feet and spanning three buildings. Once completed, the complex will house the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, the Highland County Visitors Bureau, Hapner Law Office, Bell City School of Music, and The Hive, which will be 3,348 square feet of co-working space.

Martin noted the project will retain jobs with an annual payroll of $454,688 and lead to the creation of new jobs with an annual payroll of $153,688.

JobsOhio is supporting the project with a Vibrant Community Grant of $415,200.

“Vibrant Community Grants were established to restore opportunities for growth in small and medium-sized communities that should always be an essential part of Ohio’s economic success story,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. “The revitalization of the Hillsboro Business Complex will renovate three historic buildings while bringing new opportunities for businesses to invest downtown.”

The JobsOhio Vibrant Community Program offers competitive grants for development projects that help transform areas within a distressed community. Eligible projects include mixed-use projects, real estate development projects, and operated share spaces that meet the JobsOhio project criteria.

“OhioSE is pleased to be a part of supporting this exciting project with a JobsOhio Vibrant Communities Grant,” said Katy Farber, vice president of OhioSE. “With the addition of The Hive shared workspace, Hillsboro will be able to fully support the growing community of remote workers and entrepreneurs who bring added economic value to the OhioSE region.”

Submitted by Thomas Rooks, Stonewall Group.