Xenia man killed in 3-vehicle crash

A three-vehicle crash that claimed one life Monday in Clinton County is being investigated by the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash took place on U.S. Route 68 at 11:25 a.m. near mile post 17 in Union Township.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2012 Nissan Rogue, operated by Daryl W. Huhtala, 72, Xenia, was traveling south on U.S. Route 68. A 2019 Hyundai Sonata, operated by Richard L. Buckalew, 40, Dayton, and a 2021 Buick Encore, operated by Albert W. Adkins, 38, Sabina, were traveling north on U.S. Route 68. The Nissan went left of center and traveled southbound in the northbound lanes, subsequently forcing the Hyundai off the right side of the roadway where it struck a tree. The Nissan then struck the Buick head-on, the state patrol said.

Huhtala succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

Adkins was transported by ground ambulance to Clinton Memorial Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

Buckalew refused treatment at the scene of the crash.

The state patrol was assisted at the scene by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation and the Wilmington Fire Department & EMS.

The crash remains under investigation.