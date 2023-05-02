Job searching tips at the Hillsboro library

The Reserves Network will be at the Hillsboro Library at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4 with a program outlining tips on resume building and job interviews.

“We’re about halfway through our Career Spotlight program,” explained Sarah Davidson, circulation manager. “We have learned so much so far about a variety of careers, but once you decide on a career, the next step is actually getting it. We’re thankful and excited to have The Reserves Network here to offer tips on doing just that.”

Davidson continued, saying that whether you are entering the job market for the first time or whether you are on the hunt for a new job, having the proper tools to make you stand out is important.

“We hope this program will help patrons on their career journeys,” she added.

The month of May also includes five more Career Spotlights on the schedule:

* Monday, May 1 at 5:30 p.m. — Paint Creek Fire/EMS

* Wednesday, May 17 at 5:30 p.m. — ODNR

* Thursday, May 18 at 5:30 p.m. — Computer Science

* Wednesday, May 24 at 5:30 p.m. — Sociology/Criminal Justice

For more information on these or other programs, visit www.highlandco.org, or search “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook.