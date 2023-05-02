Fifteen indicted by Highland Co. grand jury

A Hillsboro man charged with multiple counts of rape was among 15 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury.

Robert Taylor, 51, was charged with three counts of rape, all first-degree felonies.

According to court documents for the first count, on Jan. 1, 2011, and continuing through Dec. 31, 2014, Taylor engaged in sexual conduct with the first victim who was less than 10 years old, whether or not Taylor knew their age.

According to court documents for the second count, on Jan. 1, 2011, and continuing through Dec. 31, 2014, Taylor engaged in sexual conduct with someone that wasn’t their spouse, with the victim under the age of 10, whether or not Taylor knew their age.

According to court documents for the third count, on Jan. 1, 2015, and continuing through Dec. 31, 2017, Taylor engaged in sexual conduct with a second victim that was not their spouse, who was less than 10 years old, whether or not Taylor knew their age.

In other indictments, Daryl Bumgarner, Jr., 34, Greenfield, and Hope Rowland, 25, Greenfield, were charged together with aggravated trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, both first-degree felonies, plus a forfeiture specification.

Bumgarner, Jr. alone was charged with one more count of aggravated trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of meth, both first-degree felonies, having weapons under disability and another forfeiture specification.

Rowland alone was charged with illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony, and aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

According to court documents for the first count for the pair, on or around March 28, 2023, Bumgarner, Jr. and Rowland knowingly prepared for shipment, shipped, transported, delivered, prepared for distribution or distributed a fentanyl-related compound.

According to court documents for the second count for the pair, on or around March 28, 2023, they knowingly obtained afentanyl-related compound.

According to court documents for the third count for the pair, grand jurors found that on March 28, 2023, Rowland and Bumgarner, Jr. possessed $5,823 in U.S. currency and a 2017 Chevrolet Cruz that were subject to forfeiture due to their commission or facilitation of the offense.

According to court documents for the first count for Bumgarner Jr., around Jan. 23, 2022, he prepared for shipment, shipped, transported, delivered, prepared for distribution or distributed a fentanyl-related compound, a Schedule II controlled substance.

According to court documents for the second count for Bumgarner Jr., around Jan. 23, 2022, he knowingly obtained, possessed or used a fentanyl-related compound.

According to court documents for the third count for Bumgarner Jr., around Jan. 23, 2022, having not been released from disability, knowingly acquired a Ruger Pistol LC9, Glock .22 and an FMK rifle, with Bumgarner, Jr. under indictment for or having been previously convicted of a felony offense involving the illegal possession, use, administration, distribution or trafficking in a heroin.

According to court documents for the fourth count for Bumgarner Jr., the grand jurors found that around Jan. 23, 2022, he had in his possession $9,468.10 in U.S. currency, a Ruger Pistol LC9, Glock 22 and an FMK Rifle that were subject to forfeiture due to their facilitation of the offense.

According to court documents for the first count for Rowland, around March 31, 2023, Rowland knowingly attempted to convey onto the grounds of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office a fentanyl-related compound.

According to court documents for the second count for Rowland, around March 31, 2023, Rowland knowingly obtained, possessed or used a fentanyl-related compound.

Also indicted on Tuesday were:

* Billy Hammond, Jr., 56, Leesburg, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Rachale Button., 38, Akron, for forgery, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony.

* Pamela Lambuth, 38, Hillsboro, for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony.

* Brandy Moore, 40, Williamsburg, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

* Dusty Cox, 42, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Taylor Deitsch, 23, Bethel, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Sandy Throckmorton, 53, Bainbridge, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Roger Barber, Jr., 31, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Kathryn Leeth, 47, West Union, for aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

* James Pauley, 53, Greenfield, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Dylan Rodgers, 24, Leesburg, for aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

* Robert Throckmorton, 33, Middletown, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.