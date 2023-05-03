Harsha defeats Day in primary election

Current Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha defeated Herb Day by taking 65.59 percent of the votes for Hillsboro mayor in the Highland County Primary Election on Tuesday, May 2. Harsha received 387 votes and Day received 203 votes.

Dawson Barreras beat current Hillsboro City Auditor Patty Day in the Republican primary for the position. Barreras received 357 votes and Day received 227 votes.

Hillsboro City Law Director Randalyn Worley ran unopposed for her current position receiving 463 votes.

Hillsboro Municipal Court Judge William C. Randolph defeated Republican challenger Kathryn Hapner to retain the position. Randolph received 1099 votes and Hapner received 554 votes.

“I definitely feel relieved, that’s for sure, and it was definitely a long process and a lot of work, and I’m glad we came out with a victory last night for sure,” Barreras said. “I just want to say I’m honored for all the support Hillsboro gave me last night, and I definitely want to thank my wife Jessica and my two kids Silas and Ava.”

Randolph thanked his wife, campaign chairman Tom Horst, campaign treasurer Brittney Couser and his father and mother-in-law Donnie and Jacquie Barrera for their support.

“They provided so much information and guidance and things that I wouldn’t’ve not known otherwise if left to my own knowledge because I’ve never done this before,” Randolph said. “I want to make sure that while we have a very small dot on the map in this court that in that small dot the world is going to make sense, and we’re going to do things that make sense.”

The election had a turnout of 6.97 percent of Highland County’s 25,639 voters with 1,787 ballots cast.

“It’s a primary election, and on an off year they’re normally pretty low, and since there were no Democratic candidates, the overall turnout is going to be even lower,” Highland County Board of Elections Director David Tolliver said. “It’s what we normally see on these off years.”

A ballot issue to allow the city of Hillsboro to have the authority to aggregate the retail electric loads in the city and enter into agreements to facilitate the sale and purchase of electricity to lower rates was approved with 52.86 percent (314 to 280) of the vote.

A ballot issue to allow the Village of Greenfield to have the authority to aggregate the retail natural gas loads in the village and enter into agreements to facilitate the sale and purchase of natural gas to lower rates was approved with 75.71 percent (53 to 17) of the vote.

A ballot issue to allow liquor sales on Sunday in Paint Township was approved with 58.67 percent (44 to 31) of the vote.

