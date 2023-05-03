Commissioners streamline process

The Highland County Board of Commissioners discussed streamlining its approval process for measures under the bid threshold at its weekly Wednesday morning meeting.

Dave Daniels, vice president of the board of commissioners, said that sometimes the board has proposals for equipment that comes in under its bid threshold. He said, because of them, he wanted to “make sure” the board isn’t hampering its operations.

“I think we’re better off to go ahead, and when those things are reasonable and we have obviously called around, got two or three quotes, that we go ahead and do that so that we’re not hampering the operations of those things without waiting for a week to put them on. I think we can add it into the discussion that we’ve purchased those things.”

Daniels said “those guys” are doing a good job of going out and shopping for prices, such as where it’s coming from and who’s installing it. He also said that, as long as the board can prove that it has done the due diligence alongside it.

The board of commissioners also approved a quote from B & C Communications for the equipment for one new police cruiser for $8,784.08.

“It’s unbelievable,” Terry Britton, the president of the board of commissioners, said. “We used to do those for about half that.”

Britton said the equipment included aspects like the lights and computer, with Daniels saying it was “all the stuff” that doesn’t come with the car.

Britton also said the board had already approved the purchase of two police cruisers and that “evidently,” they were close to getting delivered.

In other news, there was one resolution approved by the board of commissioners, which is as follows:

*Res. No. 23-57 is to make the Highland County Engineer aware of the new load rating requirements and under his expertise and recommendation the Board authorizes the reduction of load limits of structure on HIG – T.R., 134-1.81 Line Rd.

There were also five contracts approved by the board of commissioners, which are as follows:

*Contract 30 is between the board of commissioners, CSEA and the Highland County Prosecutor for the Child Support IV-D Contract from April 1, 2023, through March 31, 2024.

*Contract 31 is between the board of commissioners, the Highland County Engineer and Miller-Mason Paving Company for the 2023 Highland County Chip Seal Program.

*Contract 32 is between the board of commissioners, the Highland County Prosecutor and FlexTG Financial Services for a Sharp BL Printer Lease.

*Contract 33 is between the board of commissioners and the Sheriff with Keefe Commissary Network, LLC from June 4, 2023, through

*Contract 34 is between the board of commissioners and the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services for the State of Ohio’s Response to Russia’s Unjust War on the Country of Ukraine.

