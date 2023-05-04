Barrett in concert at New Vienna church

The New Vienna Community Church will host a concert featuring Dusty Barrett on Sunday, May 7 at 10:30 a.m. as part of its 15th anniversary celebration

Barrett is a native of Greenfield. He has enjoyed a 23-year career as a professional Christian music vocalist. He has shared the stage with some of the biggest acts in Christian music. Dusty has performed around the United States at venues such as Dollywood, Silver Dollar City, The Blue Gate Theatre in Shipshewana, Indiana, Graceland, The Myrtle Beach Convention Center, The Leconte Center in Pigeon Forge and the Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.

Currently, Barrett travels and sings as a solo artist. He also sings daily at The Ark Encounter and the Creation Museum in Kentucky as part of the group TrueSong.

Barrett is currently signed with the Nashville based Daywind Records and New Day Publishing. He lives in Greenfield, Ohio with his wife, Alisa, and three children, Stacey, Kate and Camden.

Pastor Dan Mayo said, “As part of our 15th anniversary celebration as a congregation, we are thrilled to present Dusty Barrett in concert at our church during morning worship. We have known and experienced his music ministry for years, and my wife, Bev, and Dusty enjoy talking about their shared alma mater, McClain High School in Greenfield. Dusty has a true heart to serve Christ and lift Him up through his music. We are pleased to offer this concert either in person or at the sites listed below. If you cannot join us Sunday morning, feel free to tune in at your convenience.”

Once our worship/concert has ended, there will be a meal to follow in the fellowship house. The church is providing hamburgers and hot dogs and guests are asked to bring a side dish or dessert to share. Please let us know if you are staying for the meal so we can include you in the count.

The church is located at 412 West St. in New Vienna. The services will be livestreamed at the New Vienna Community Church You Tube site. Just go to YouTube and type in: New Vienna Community Church or join us on Facebook at our Facebook page “NVCC”

For more information, call Mayo at 937-725-0445.

Submitted by Dan Mayo.