McClain FFA 7th at state contest

The McClain FFA Chapter took four members to the state livestock judging contest on April 28, where the team placed seventh. First, the chapter brought several of its members to the preliminary contest where there were over 1,000 individuals participating. From there, they placed in the top 10 so that they could move on to the final round. They placed four classes of animals and were tasked with presenting their reasons for their placing for judges. They also had to do a team activity. Their seventh place allows the team to travel to the World Beef Expo in Wisconsin next fall. The four are pictured (l-r) Toree Wareiks, Hannah Crago, Cade Sponcil and Hunter Miller.

