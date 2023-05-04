Community Wellness Day June 3 in Hillsboro

Highland County Prescription Drug Take-Back, Shred-A-Thon and Community Wellness Day will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at the old firehouse on North High Street in uptown Hillsboro.

The Prescription Drug Take-Back will provide the safe disposal of unused, unneeded or expired medications: prescriptions, prescription ointments, pet medications, prescription patches, over-the-counter medications and vitamins, but no liquids or needles.

Prescription Drug Disposal Boxes are also currently located at Corner Pharmacy, Greenfield; Barr Pharmacy; Hillsboro Rite Aid; Hillsboro CVS; and the Highland County Justice Center.

At the Identity Theft Prevention event, shred away identity theft by safely disposing of your personal documents, check stubs, credit card offers, receipts, old tax returns and any other material that might contain sensitive information, up to 12,000 pounds of material can be collected at this event. Recycling Bins are also currently located at: Terry’s Grocery, Dodsonville; Downtown Lynchburg Bargain Barn; Greenfield Premier Grain; Leesburg Paint Township Building; Rainsboro; Rocky fork State Park Campground entrance; board of education; Hi-TEC Center; Sunoco in Hillsboro.

Worn & Tattered Flag Disposal Drop Off of your worn, tattered and/or faded flags, banners or pendants in anticipation of replacing them prior to Flag Day (June 14) will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at the old firehouse.

The event is presented by the Highland County Veterans Services, Highland County Community Action, Inc., Highland County Suicide Prevention Coalition, Highland County Drug Abuse Prevention Coalition, REACH For Tomorrow, Highland County Health Department, TRC – The Recovery Council (formerly FRS), and Highland County Emergency Management Agency with the sponsorship from Merchants National Bank.

Submitted by Stephanie Roland, outreach coordinator, Highland County Veterans Services.