SOGS holding two big events this month

The Southern Ohio Genealogical Society is participating in two special events in May. The weekend of May 13-14 it will be at the Civil War Living History event just outside Highland at 12265 Antioch Rd. There will be Blue/Grey militias in mock battle, infantry/artillery demonstrations, blacksmith demonstrations, a tea party at 12:30 p.m. in the saloon, a Western Costume Contest at 3 p.m. Saturday, and sutlers, craft booths and a church service 10:00 a.m. Sunday. Hours are 10 a.m. 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, May 20, SOGS will be at the Hillsboro library for Highland County History Day. The event will begin at 10 a.m. when the library opens, and conclude at 3 p.m. when the library closes. SOGS is again co-sponsoring the special speaker, John Cooper, as Abraham Lincoln. The schedule is as follows: 10 a.m. local trivia, 11 a.m. Women of Highland County, 12 noon Civil War re-enactors, 1 p.m. Abe Lincoln, and 2 p.m. announcement of prizes.

SOGS will be available at each event to answer questions you may have about finding your Civil War veteran ancestor.

The battles of the Civil War were horrific. Bull Run, Shiloh, Fredericksburg, Chancellorsville, Cold Harbor, The Wilderness, Antietam, Chickamauga, Atlanta, Gettysburg, to name just a few. Almost everyone has Civil War veterans in their lineage. Everyone owes these veterans immense gratitude. The Civil War Families of Highland County Society honors them in if only a small way.

SOGS monthly informational meeting will be held Thursday May 11 at 6 p.m. Dana Palmer will present Connect Your Family: Useful Research Strategies. Meeting is held in the conference room at the North High Business Center, 1487 N. High St., Hillsboro. The public is invited.

Submitted by Mary Hawthorne, president, SOGS.