Hillsboro kindergarten registration

Children living in the Hillsboro City Schools District who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2023 are eligible to enroll in kindergarten. Children who will be 6 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2023 must be enrolled in school under Ohio law.

Hillsboro’s kindergarten is an all-day program.

The registration process begins with entering all information on Final Forms prior to June 7, 2023. Go to www.hcs-k12.org and click on Final forms to get started. Items that need to be uploaded to the Final Forms platform include: certified copy of the child’s birth certificate, child’s Social Security card, proof of residence (currently utility bill with name and address), and custody papers if applicable.

Completing online registration forms prior to June 7, 2023 will expedite the registration process. However, if you are unable to complete online registration, bring in all documentation on June 7.

State law required that no pupil shall be admitted to school at the time of initial entry unless the child has been immunized against polio, diptheria, pertusis, tetanus, measles, mumps and rubella (MMR), hepatitis B and varicella (chicken pox). All students entering kindergarten must receive two doses of the varicella vaccine or present written documentation by a doctor or parent stating when the child had the disease.

In-person registration will be Wednesday, June 7 at the Hillsboro Elementary School. Registration will be open from 9 to 11:30 a.m. to register those children whose last name begins with the letters A-L and from 1-3:30 p.m. for last names beginning with the letters M-Z. In-person registration includes dental, vision, speech and hearing evaluations and the Highland County Health Department will provide immunizations.

It is extremely important to have all eligible children register now in order to plan for kindergarten classes next year.

If you have any questions, call the Hillsboro Elementary Early Childhood Center at 937-393-3132.

The child, along with one adult, will need to registration in June 7.

Submitted by Debbie Couch, secretary, Hillsboro Early Childhood Center.