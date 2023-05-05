Fairfield positioned for 7th straight SHAC title

LEESBURG — The Fairfield Lady Lions returned to Southern Hills Athletic Conference play Thursday as they hosted the West Union Lady Dragons on Senior Night when the Fairfield Athletic Department honored Lady Lion seniors Faith Miller, Sydney Sanders and Jaylie Duncan in pregame ceremonies.

Fairfield recovered from an early 2-0 deficit and exploded for nine runs in the fourth and fifth innings to defeat a much improved West Union team, 12-2.

Lady Lion right fielder Addison Bales led a 14-hit attack with three hits and Rilee Quickle scattered four hits on the afternoon and shutout the Lady Dragon after the first inning. With the victory, Fairfield positioned itself to clinch its 24th conference title and seventh consecutive championship with a victory Friday over North Adams.

Fairfield improved to 8-3 in the SHAC and 11-7 overall, while West Union slumped to 2-9 in the SHAC and 2-13 overall.

West Union scored two runs in the top of the first inning. Sara Boldman drew a base on balls to lead off the game and scored on a double by Mackenzie Stout. Olivia Lewis singled to drive in Stout.

Fairfield scored run in the bottom of the first inning on singles by Rilee Quickle and Jobey Hattan.

Fairfield scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning to take the lead 3-2. Faith Miller led off the inning with a single and Emmi Vance tripled to right field to score Miller. Katelyn Chambliss hit a sacrifice fly to deep center field to score Vance.

Quickle and the Lady Lion defense shut out the Lady Dragons on two hits after the first inning. Fairfield’s outfielders threw out two Lady Dragon base runners on the afternoon.

Fairfield increase its lead to 6-2 with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Carly Sanders singled with two outs and no one on base. Addison Bales followed with a single and the runners advanced to second base and third base on a wild pitch. Sydney Hooper singled to center field to drive in both Sanders and Bales. Quickle then doubled to score Hooper.

The Lady Lions scored six more runs on five hits in the bottom of the fifth inning. Sydney Sanders singled and Miller followed with a bunt single to lead off the inning. With two outs, Carly Sanders doubled, Addison Bales singled, Sydney Hooper singled, Quickle and Hattan were safe on errors, and Quickle scored on a wild pitch to end the game.

Leading hitters for the Fairfield Lady Lions: Hooper (2 for 4, 2 runs, 2 RBI), Rilee Quickle (2 for 4, double, 2 runs, 1 RBI), Hattan (1 for 4), Sydney Sanders (1 for 3, 1 run, 1 RBI), Miller (2 for 3, 2 runs), Vance (1 for 2, triple, 1 run, 2 RBI), Chambliss (0 for 2, sac bunt, 1 RBI, Carly Sanders (2 for 3, double, 2 runs), and Bales (3 for 3, 2 runs, 1 RBI).

Quickle (4-2) was the winning pitcher for Fairfield. In five innings she gave up four hits, two earned runs, four walks and struck out five.

Sara Goldman (1-5) suffered the loss for West Union. In 4.6 innings she allowed 14 hits, 12 runs (nine earned) walked no one and did not record a strikeout.

Submitted by Tom Purtell, Fairfield softball.