Ice and Coal, kidnapping and test drive ride

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1922, The Greenfield Republican reported that a train holding the Manufacturers and Jobbers Association of the Columbus Chamber of Commerce traveled to Greenfield for the fourth annual acquaintance tour where a 90-minute discussion was planned.

Work on the power house, pipelines and the “big” water tank at Dunlap Hills was “getting well along” and the contractors were starting to see that they were “getting through the worst of it,” with H.E. Miller “practically” finished laying the water mains.

A special committee on sewer propositions drafted a report that recommended a tax of $1 to $2 per year on all properties to help the sanitary sewers in Greenfield, with a motion being made to have an annual tax of $1.50 per year on properties “abutting” on the sewers of the cities.

The cornerstone of the AME Church was laid in front of a large crowd and saw the Rev. Charles Gee preside over the event alongside introductory music by Price’s Band and a hymn from the choir.

In sports, the McClain High School baseball team lost to the Bainbridge squad by a score of 5-1 at South Side Park, with this being the first time “in the history of the athletic relations between the two schools” that happened.

The senior class at McClain High School planned to present its class plays the following week, one being “The Florist Shop” by Winifred Hawkridge and the other being “The Wonder Hat,” with tickets for the show being 35 cents.

The Beall Co. advertised multiple products during its two-day special sale, including a Gilmore mop and a bottle of cedar oil for $1.50, white outing flannels for 12-and-a-half cents and “fancy” draperies for 25 cents.

This week in 1947, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that McClain High School was preparing to nominate four delegates and four alternates from its junior class to send to American Legion’s 1947 Buckeye Boys State at Ohio Wesleyan University.

Paint Aerie 1325, FOE announced the election of Raymond Mossbarger as president with a vote of 66-65 over Arthur Rose, with two other votes counted as “out of order.”

Oscar Heidingsfeld and W.H. Cowman purchased the former Greenfield Ice and Coal Co. plant on Second Street, the B & O Railroad as well as land between Second Street and Paint Creek that previously belonged to the owner of the ice plant.

In sports, the Greenfield Athletics defeated Grove City in South Central Ohio League action by a score of 3-2 thanks to a walk-off in the ninth inning.

The Rand Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple films including “Undercurrent,” starring Katherine Hepburn and Robert Taylor, and “Love Laughs at Andy Hardy,” starring Mickey Rooney and Lewis Stone.

Orlando’s Department Store, located on South Washington Street, advertised multiple products, including unbleached toweling with 25 percent linen for 39 cents per yard and children’s blouses for $1.98.

This week in 1972, The Press-Gazette reported that the Highland County Sheriff’s Department started to work alongside five other law enforcement agencies in response to a kidnapping complaint by someone who reported the incident to the Hillsboro Police Department.

A person that was looking to test drive a car for 15 minutes at the Hillsboro Auto Co. was arrested in Brown County almost 12 hours after while driving the same vehicle on three counts, one of those being driving while intoxicated.

Hillsboro Police Chief W.T. Woolard made a statement to the public that it was “illegal to fire any kind of firearm, including BB guns, within the corporation limits of this city,” and that it was also against the law for people to give BB guns and other kinds of guns to people under the age of 17.

Members of the Highland County Historical Society held a meeting where multiple new acquisitions were made for the museum, which included a battery-operated radio, old-time school slates and an old school desk from Pricetown School.

The first Hillsboro Invitational Track and Field Meet was held and the Hillsboro High School track team won with a score of 63, with two Washington C.H. performers scoring the highest individually.

The Roselawn Drive-In, located in Allensburg, advertised “Celebration at Big Sur, directed by Baird Bryant and Johanna Demetrakas and starring Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell and John Sebastian.

F.W. Kibler Milling Co., Inc. located in Mount Orab, advertised multiple products, including 4-inch flexible plastic pipe, solid or slotted, for $29.84 per 225-foot roll and birch door frames with a birch stop for $6.95.

This week in 2002, The Times-Gazette reported that there was about a week remaining on the paving work for North High Street, with paving work also being done on South High Street.

Construction had started for a new treatment center planned to replace the Hillsboro Water Treatment Plant built in 1945, with the old plant scheduled to be shut down following the new one’s opening.

Southern State Community College was scheduled to host a spring concert with a college-community chorus directed by John Glaze and a concert band from Dr. Brian Siemers.

In sports, the Hillsboro High School tennis squad fell to the Wilmington Hurricanes in a non-league matchup by a tally of 4-1, with this loss dropping Hillsboro to 8-3 and bringing Wilmington up to 8-3.

Star Cinemas, located at 211 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “The Rookie,” starring Dennis Quaid and Rachel Griffiths, and “Spider-Man,” starring Tobey Maguire and Kirstin Dunst.

Northview Motors, located at 1585 N. High St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple vehicles, including a 2000 Kia Sephia with air-conditioning and low mileage for $6,995 and a 1995 Subaru Outback for $5,995.

