HHS hosts Senior Showcase

The Senior Showcase for juniors and senior was held on March 31 at Hillsboro High School with more than 40 businesses participating. Local employers provided opportunities for seasonal, part-time, full-time and internships. Students were able to network and shop opportunities in the community, get information on which employers were there, and get a quote from the counselor or students. The event was meant to broaden the students’ job opportunities when they graduate and give additional options for students who want to work or go into a trade after school. Most of the jobs offered would hire right out of high school and would give students hands-on training and experience in the trade they want to pursue. Most of the jobs have excellent pay for a student who is in school or for a student who has just graduated.

