GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

April 30

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Richard Lee Warren, 37, Wilmington, was arrested on a warrant out of the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Hawkins, 60, Greenfield, was arrested for telecommunications harassment.

Timothy Seitz, 33, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Ryan Coleman, 34, Greenfield, was issued a summons for obstruction of justice.

May 1

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Seth Beatty, 20, Greenfield, arrested for violation of a protection order.

Mykal Montgomery, 26, Wilmington, was arrested for obstructing official business and failure to appear warrant and on a probation violation out of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

May 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Joshua Hammond, 39, Greenfield, was arrested on an indictment out of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Parker Willis, 25, Greenfield, was issued a citation for expired tags and no turn signal.

Nathan Snodgrass, 47, Greenfield, was issued citations for driving under suspension and no headlight.

May 3

ARREST/CITATION

Candy Beatty, 54, Washington Court House, was issued citation for failure to display.

May 4

ARREST/CITATION

Jody Blankenship, 38, New Vienna, was arrested for possession of drugs.

May 6

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Derrick Weese, 39, Greenfield, was arrested for OVI, fleeing the scene of an accident and reckless operation.