GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
April 30
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Richard Lee Warren, 37, Wilmington, was arrested on a warrant out of the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.
Richard Hawkins, 60, Greenfield, was arrested for telecommunications harassment.
Timothy Seitz, 33, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.
Ryan Coleman, 34, Greenfield, was issued a summons for obstruction of justice.
May 1
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Seth Beatty, 20, Greenfield, arrested for violation of a protection order.
Mykal Montgomery, 26, Wilmington, was arrested for obstructing official business and failure to appear warrant and on a probation violation out of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
May 2
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Joshua Hammond, 39, Greenfield, was arrested on an indictment out of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.
Parker Willis, 25, Greenfield, was issued a citation for expired tags and no turn signal.
Nathan Snodgrass, 47, Greenfield, was issued citations for driving under suspension and no headlight.
May 3
ARREST/CITATION
Candy Beatty, 54, Washington Court House, was issued citation for failure to display.
May 4
ARREST/CITATION
Jody Blankenship, 38, New Vienna, was arrested for possession of drugs.
May 6
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Derrick Weese, 39, Greenfield, was arrested for OVI, fleeing the scene of an accident and reckless operation.