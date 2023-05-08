HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

May 2

ACCIDENT

At 2:08 p.m., the police department responded to the area of West Main Street and Glenn Street for a report of a three-car crash. Upon arrival it was determined that Jason McNeal, 39, of Leesburg, was traveling eastbound on West Main Street and was transporting oxygen tanks while Sarah Hubbard, 37, of Fayetteville, and Derek Row, 41, of Blanchester, were traveling westbound on West Main Street when one of the oxygen tanks came out of the back of McNeal’s vehicle causing it to sideswipe Hubbard’s vehicle, then hit the front of Rowe’s vehicle. No injuries were reported on the scene.

May 3

ACCIDENT

At 6:58 p.m., the police department responded to the 1400 block of North High Street for a report of a two-car crash. Upon arrival it was determined that Hayley Cullom, 30, of Hillsboro, was stopped in traffic in the 1400 block of North High Street when Justin Setty, 39, of Hillsboro, was traveling behind Cullom and failed to stop causing a rear-end type collision. Setty then left the scene of the crash. Setty was located and cited with assured clear distance ahead, driving under suspension and leaving the scene of an accident. No injuries were reported on the scene.

May 4

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tyler Aidt, 27, of Otway, was cited for fictitious tags.

Jermaine Glover, 33, of Peebles, was cited for driving under suspension.

Nicholas Tate, 23, of Highland, was cited for disorderly conduct.

Justin Setty, 39, of Washington C.H, was arrested on two outstanding warrants.

Robert Gibson, 56, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension and fictitious tags.

May 5

Christopher Bowman, 41, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

ACCIDENT

At 3:38 p.m., the police department responded to the intersection of East Walnut Street and South East Street for a report of a two-car crash. Upon arrival it was determined that Hope Wyckoff, 21, of Hillsboro, was traveling southbound on South East Street near the intersection of East Walnut Street. Parker Foust, 38, of Hillsboro, was facing westbound at a stop sign on East Walnut Street attempting to turn left to head south bound on South East Street. As Foust was making a left turn, Wyckoff’s vehicle entered the intersection and was struck on the driver’s side. Foust was cited for right of way when turning left. No injuries were reported on the scene.