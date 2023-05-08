McClain FFA team 6th in the state

Five McClain FFA members competed April 29 in a FFA contest called Agricultural Issues, a group event where members design a skit based on a relevant issue in agriculture. The members have to create a portfolio answering questions about their topic. They also have to present their skit to five community members relevant to their topic. The McClain Agricultural Issues team placed sixth in the state and are looking forward to competing in this contest for years to come. The students (l-r) are Maguire Ross, Brooke Baldwin, Reese Roble, Avery Murphy and Addison Goddard.

Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings