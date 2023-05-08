SATH’s 26th Walk and Roll-A-Thon

Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH) will hold its 26thAnnual Walk and Roll-A-Thon at Rocky Fork State Park near Hillsboro on Saturday, May 13.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. at the Dovetail Activity Area in the park’s campgrounds. Walkers, wheelchairs, bikes, roller blades, strollers etc. are invited to come out for the day and help KAMP Dovetail with its pledges and support. Prizes will be given to the top five individuals who collect the most pledges. Door prizes and refreshments will be provided.

This event is being held to promote and support KAMP Dovetail, a five-day and four-night summer camp for children with special needs. The KAMP is held the third week of June at Rocky Fork State Park. Last year, more than 600 individuals which included children with special needs, volunteers and staff members enjoyed a fun-filled week of outdoor camping experiences.

SATH underwrites the cost of KAMP Dovetail through donations obtained by fundraising events such as the Walk and Roll-A-Thon.

For more information to walk or sponsor an individual call Linda Allen, SATH executive director at 937-366-6657. Pledge sheets can be obtained by going tot www.kampdovetail.com.

Submitted by Linda Allen, executive director, SATH.