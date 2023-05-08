MHS Day is May 12

McClain High School students have gone out into the village to serve their community on a day in May each year for the last several years, and each year the town shines a bit brighter for their work. It’s known as MHS Day, and this year’s event is set for May 12.

As with previous years, students’ tasks for the day will include trash pick-up around town, mulching, painting, cleaning at the cemetery, clean-up and painting at the parks, planting flowers, and other various projects in and around Greenfield.

The whole high school is involved in the day of community service, and most of the teachers and staff join in, too.

McClain Principal Matt Shelton said previously that everyone is always excited for the annual MHS Day. “Watching everyone come together every year for efforts centered around making our community even better is a great feeling,” he said.

As with last year, the McClain FFA has handled organizing all the projects. On the day of the event, students and staff will get started around 8 a.m. then head back to the school for lunch. Following that, all will be able to participate in leisure activities at the school.

Also that day is a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the courthouse lawn. It’s hosted by the village of Greenfield. Part of holding this event during MHS Day is to invite the high school students out and about that morning to see what careers are available to them in Greenfield.

Should there be inclement weather on May 12, MHS Day will be moved to May 15.

“This community gives so much to the school that a day like this is the least our high school can do to give back,” Shelton said previously.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village School District.