Hillsboro NHS elects officers

Now that the 2022-23 school year is wrapping up, the Hillsboro High School National Honor Society has voted for the 2023-24 officers. The president will be Tatum Burns with vice president Halle Reveal. Olivia Watson was elected secretary and Rylie Scott as treasurer. The final officer is Madisyn Hollen as the historian. These new officers will officially take responsibility once the current seniors graduate. They are led by Mrs. Easterling, who helps guide the students to be involved in their community. Pictured (l-r) are Reveal,Scott and Watson.

Pictured are Tatum Burns (left) and Madisyn Hollen.