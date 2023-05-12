Farmer’s market opens May 20

A new variety of vendors and events for children are coming when the Hillsboro Farmer’s Market opens on May 20, at 9 a.m.

Sasha Myers, an administrative assistant with the city of Hillsboro, said that when the farmer’s market opens for the first next Saturday, it will be open every following Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until its last Saturday on Oct. 14.

She said that on the opening day there are three different events scheduled to coincide with the opening — Dash for DD 5K race sponsored by Highco, Inc., Building Safety Day sponsored by the city of Hillsboro Building Department and a bicycle rodeo sponsored by the Highland County Health Department.

Myers said the Building Safety Day would be a kid-friendly event featuring safety activities teaching kids how to be safe as well as some games.

For other events planned to go alongside the farmer’s market, she said there are some magic shows, a spring cleaning event, a “few” dates for live music, some food trucks and then the return of Sample Day “which is a huge hit from last year.”

Myers said this year’s version of the Hillsboro Farmer’s Market has about 30 different vendors “right now, which is more than we’ve ever had before.” She said these 30 vendors bring a larger variety of items to the market. Some of those new items include more craft vendors, a lot of natural organic vendors, some animal therapy vendors as well as wood crafters.

“I think it’s very important. A lot of people seem to enjoy it. The vendors seem to enjoy it,” Myers said. “Myself, I try to go every Saturday and just talk to all the vendors, talk to the customers that come out and just try to try to mingle with everybody and it seems to be very important to the community.”

According to the Hillsboro Farmer’s Market Facebook page, the vendors are as follows: Amelia Shaw By Design, The Healing Homestead, Kitchen Caboodle, Teter Farms, Hill City Tie Dyes, Buttermilks Bakery, The Crafty Ginger Mom, The Cats Cradle Collective, Allgood Honey and Things, Young’s Bees, TLC Roasted, Mo’s Crafty Creations, Gigi’s Kettlepops, Blue Ribbon Farms, West Family Produce, Custom K Designs, B. Williams Farm, LLC, Grace’s Sugar Shack, Circle Garden Farms, Luca’s Organic Farms, Hoof and Paw Animal Therapy, The Bakebox, Homemade by Penelope, Small Town Designs, The Naked Branch, Mishanna Stoltzfus, Little Farmhouse Candles, Olde Soul Craft Barn, G.P.S.4.U. and Beech Ridge Berry Farm.

