Marshalls, hotel work continue

Hillsboro City Council member Greg Maurer presided over Thursday’s Hillsboro City Council meeting as president pro tempore in the absence of council president Tom Eichinger.

During the citizen’s comments portion of the meeting, Hillsboro resident Brian Waller proposed turning a portion of Johnson Street into a one-way street because roadwork is limiting street parking for area residents. “My proposal is we turn Johnson Street into a one-way street from Walnut to 73 going south,” he said. The issue was put into the council’s Street and Safety Committee for review.

During her report to the city council, Safety and Service Director Brianne Abbott said the city received 13 commercial building permit requests and nine residential building permit requests.

She said Choice One Engineering was selected through the Appalachian Community Grant as the city’s preferred planner to help design and plan Crossroads Park Amphitheater and trails. The park is the city’s new green space off West Main Street.

Abbott said the Northwest paving project is nearing completion, and the phase 3 stormwater project is underway.

“The city has joined the county’s workforce leadership council,” said Abbott. “We’re excited to have a seat on this board to accomplish some pretty important work.”

She said the city has also partnered with the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission for a traffic analysis. Results will be available in late September.

In an update of private developments in the city, Abbott said Fenner Ridge Apartments have welcomed new tenants, and Buckeye Eye Clinic has opened its new location. She said Marshalls department store is under construction, and the Marriott Hotel project has completed its public comments phase for final funding.

Four ordinances were passed, four pieces of legislation were moved to a third reading, and three pieces of legislation were moved to a second reading during the council meeting.

An ordinance to amend several sections of the city’s ordinances pertaining to the city’s records commission so that they comply with the Ohio Revised Code passed unanimously on its third reading.

Another ordinance to amend sections of the city’s ordinances pertaining to the city’s records request policy passed unanimously on its third reading.

An ordinance to create a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) to allow outdoor alcohol consumption in certain areas of Hillsboro at specified times was moved to a third reading.

A resolution authorizing the safety and service director to enter into a water pollution control loan fund agreement on behalf of the city for planning, design and construction of waste water facilities was moved to a third reading.

A resolution authorizing the city safety and service director to enter into a water supply revolving loan account agreement on behalf of the city for planning design, and construction of water facilities was moved to a third reading.

A resolution authorizing the city of Hillsboro to prepare and submit an application for the Ohio Department of Development Residential Public Infrastructure Grant for fiscal year 2023 was moved to a third reading.

A resolution authorizing the safety and service director to enter into an easement agreement with American Electric Power on property owned by the city was moved to a second reading.

An ordinance amending the city ordinances pertaining the disposition of human remains so that they comply with the Ohio Revised Code was moved to a third reading.

A resolution authorizing the safety and service director to purchase a Caterpillar mini hydraulic excavator through the State of Ohio Cooperative Purchasing Program at a cost of $143,957 to complete city projects that existing equipment is not equipped to handle was moved to a third reading.

An ordinance to make appropriations of $1,000 to pay for the Hillsboro High School Scholarship Program was moved to a third reading.

An ordinance making $9,000 that was donated from the Cassner Foundation to the Hillsboro Police Department available to use for small tools was moved to a third reading.

