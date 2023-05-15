Irvin retiring from NCB

National Cooperative Bank (NCB), has announced the retirement of Tamara Irvin, branch manager.

Irvin has been with NCB for more than 15 years.

“It is bitter-sweet that we announce the retirement of Tammy,” said Michelle Ward, senior vice president of human resources. “We have worked together many years and appreciate all that she has done for the bank and the community.”

Irvin joined NCB in 2008 as NCB’s branch manager. In her role, she is responsible for opening new accounts and managing the branch operations, including distribution, customer service, human resources, administration and sales. She is also active in the community by attending various events on NCB’s behalf.

“I have truly enjoyed my years here at NCB,” said Irvin. “I will miss the daily interactions with customers and co-workers, but I am looking forward to retirement.”

Irvin is set to retire on Wednesday, May 31. Stop by the branch on Wednesday, May 31 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. to wish her well. She plans to travel and enjoy time with her husband, Dan, and family.

Submitted by Heather Cummings, vice president strategic marketing, NCB.