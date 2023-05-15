Recorder has a new feature

Highland County Recorder Chad E. McConnaughey has announced a new feature that his recording vendor has made available to the public. It is called Fraud Sleuth, and it is designed to notify a Highland County property owner of a new document being recorded involving their name.

“We would like the public to be aware of this new feature. It does not stop a document from being recorded, but it will alert the citizen immediately after it has been recorded and indexed in the system. It is important to note that we do not have the authority to stop a document from being recorded unless it does not meet a few minor state of Ohio and county standards for documents,” McConnaughey said.

There are a few small steps to complete for the user to get this feature set up and running.

You must have a valid email address to be used with this service.

This is a “free” service but must be set up by the user. Contact the recorder’s office at the below email address for detailed instructions: Chad E. McConnaughey, Highland County Recorder; Holly Schutte, chief deputy; and Emily Jackson, deputy.

Email recorder@co.highland.oh.us.

Submitted by Chad McConnaughey, Highland County recorder.