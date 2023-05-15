All About Beef sends cards to veterans

The All About Beef 4-H Club held its monthly meeting May 7. President Blake Herdman called the meeting to order, followed by the treasurer report given by Joslyn Rockey and secretary report given by Sydney Shelton. Project books were handed out to all members. Emma and Conner Yochum did a demonstration. All members created handmade cards for local veterans as part of their community service project. Each member was responsible for bringing in the necessary art supplies to make the cards, which were delivered to The Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown. The club’s next meeting will be held on June 4.

