Allensburg man waives hearing rights

A preliminary hearing was held at the Hillsboro Municipal Court Tuesday morning for a Hillsboro man who allegedly fired shots at officers in Allensburg last Wednesday.

At this hearing, Christopher Colvin, 58, voluntarily waived his rights to the preliminary hearing and was bound over to Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Also, during the hearing at the Hillsboro Municipal Court, Colvin’s legal counsel requested a modification to the $250,000 bond that he was being held on. However, Hillsboro Municipal Court Judge William Randolph said that he was “disinclined” to do so, saying that the reasoning for the bond price was for what might happen if Colvin was back on the street.

As reported previously by The Times-Gazette, Colvin was being held following a five-hour standoff in Allensburg last Wednesday where he allegedly shot at officers trying to serve a search warrant.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said officers from his office were trying to serve the search warrant at a residence in Allensburg at 11:41 a.m. for a case being investigated. However, the person the officers were attempting to locate wouldn’t answer the door. Following a dog being “removed” from the home, the officers tried to enter the residence when they were allegedly by Colvin, “who fired a round out of the east side of the house toward the deputies,” the latter of which were then in the process of taking cover.

Following the shots, the Highland County Sheriff’s Special Response Team (SRT) was called, with assistance also required from the Lynchburg Police Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office was also called for assistance from its SRT and equipment.

The Highland County Engineer’s Office and ODOT also worked to close access to both sides of U.S. Route 50. Sheriff Barrera also ordered Lynchburg-Clay Local Schools to be placed on lockdown as a “precautionary measure.”

According to the sheriff in the previous article from The Times-Gazette, during the incident, Colvin “would exit a back door and aim his weapons at deputies,” the latter of which were at the time under cover behind armored vehicles. After multiple “non-lethal weapons like bean bags and pepper spray were fired toward Colvin, he aimed his gun at the deputy sheriff, with a shot being returned by law enforcement, after which Colvin ran back inside and barricaded himself inside the home.

Entry was then made into the house at around 4:30 p.m., where the suspect was located in the attic. According to the sheriff, “several” more non-lethal rounds were fired from an armored vehicle.

“After several hours of a negotiating team attempting to coax Colvin from the house, entry was made into the residence by the Highland County Special Response Team and the sheriff said Colvin was taken into custody without incident,” the article said.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was also called in to investigate the “incident.”

Colvin was also found to have sustained an injury and was taken to Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro. Following this, he was taken to the OSU Medical Center in Columbus to be treated, after which he was released and brought back to Highland County and incarcerated at the Highland County Justice Center.

