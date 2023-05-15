MHS Day serves community

Last Friday saw the renewal of the annual MHS Day where McClain High School students and staff serve the community through various projects. Those projects this year included building benches for the bike path, washing windows, planting flowers, cleaning and mulching downtown; cleanup at various places like the cemetery, churches and parks; trash pick-up in and around the village; and painting. There were not only many projects within the village, but also at Buckskin and Rainsboro elementaries and even the county fairgrounds.

