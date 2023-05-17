The Highland County Board of Commissioners proclaimed May 2023 to be Brain Cancer Awareness Month and May 17, 2023, to be Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) Awareness Day in honor of 10-year-old Aralyn Slack of Lynchburg-Clay. Pictured are (l-r) Dave Daniels, Nicole Oberrecht, Brad Roades, Ashleigh Willey, Mary Remsing and Terry Britton. Multiple events to benefit Slack were also detailed, which included Aralyn’s Lemonade Stand on Saturday, May 20 from 1-4 p.m. at Lynchburg-Clay Middle School, Aralyn’s Turtley Awesome Event on Friday, June 2, 2023, from 6-11 p.m. at the Lake View Loft Event Venue at 10215 Jones Rd. in Hillsboro and the Aralyn Slack Car, Truck and Bike Show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lynchburg Park. Her Facebook page, Aralyn’s Alliance, was also discussed, with a link on the page going to the GoFundMe campaign.

Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette