McClain FFA honors chapter members

The 2022-23 McClain FFA Chapter Officer Team is pictured. Submitted photo

The McClain FFA chapter held their annual end-of-year banquet April 30 where several prizes and awards were given out. The chapter recognized the high school CDE top individuals, the middle school CDE top individuals, and the top agriscience projects from the freshman contenders.

It also awarded the FFA talent and choir members, as well as the middle school academic awards. The Star Greenhand and Star Chapter recipients were recognized as well as the other chapter degree recipients. The top fundraisers for both strawberry and fruit sales were awarded, and then the State and American degree recipients were recognized, as well as the McClain FFA 2023 Honorary Member, Emma Gall.

After that, the end of year slideshows were played and the top four in each grade were recognized.

Several community members awarded scholarships to senior members and the gold-rated officers books were mentioned. Next, this year’s officer team was retired and the new one was installed. Finally, the 2023 FFA graduates unzipped their jackets in a senior ceremony for the final time.

The 2023-24 McClain FFA Officer Team is president Cade Sponcil, vice president Brooke Baldwin, secretary Abby Wise, student advisor Miranda Alexander; treasurer Brenna Wright; reporter Addison Goddard, sentinel Hunter Miller; and committee chairs Gunnar Bode, Avery Murphy, Maguire Ross, Reese Roble, Olivia Stegbauer, Leah Lovett and Toree Warieks.

Submitted by Brooklyn Baldwin, McClain FFA reporter.