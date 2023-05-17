Coomer donates to senior center

Staff Reports
-
0

Highland County Senior Citizens Center members are pictured with Robyn Coomer, Realtor at Classic Real Estate Company, who donated a gold sponsorship of $500 for the senior center’s annual Elvis Presley fundraising event, which made a profit of a little over $10,000. This annual event helps fund the operation of the senior center as it is a self-funded organization and does not receive any government funds on a state, local or federal level. Coomer is an annual supporter and volunteer of the senior center.

Submitted photo

